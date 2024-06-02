Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

