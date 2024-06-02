agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lifted to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

