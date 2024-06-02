Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $445,716. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

