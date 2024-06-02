Air Lease Co. (AL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 869,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

