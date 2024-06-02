Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE APD traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.70. 2,569,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,179. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

