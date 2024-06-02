Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $291,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. 15,664,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,604. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

