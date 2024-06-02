Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,853. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,183 shares of company stock valued at $506,621 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

