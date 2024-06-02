Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 14,820 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 1,717,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

