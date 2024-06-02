Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Kanzhun worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kanzhun by 263.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 285,505 shares during the period. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Kanzhun by 19.5% during the third quarter. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 278,316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 15,562,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,075. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

