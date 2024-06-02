Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -477.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

