Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.64. 1,594,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,273. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,670 shares of company stock worth $7,322,417 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

