Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1,093.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,702,588. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE HES traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,859. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

