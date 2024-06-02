Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.14 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $29.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,382,100 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.