Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises about 4.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $82,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.72.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

