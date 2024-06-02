Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,001,579 shares changing hands.

Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3,880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.07.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

