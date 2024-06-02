Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.29. 6,882,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day moving average of $341.55. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

