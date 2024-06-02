Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 10,869 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

