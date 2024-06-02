Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 783 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $215.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.39. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

