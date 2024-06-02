Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,953. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.