Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,053. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

