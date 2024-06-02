Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CB traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.82. 3,170,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,401. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

