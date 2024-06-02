Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 32,674,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,899,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

