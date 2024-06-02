Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,900. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

