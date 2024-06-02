Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WWD traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $186.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,147. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $187.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

