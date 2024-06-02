Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 76,466.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 2,144,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

