Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $864,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.1 %

VRT traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. 17,944,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock worth $404,717,953. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

