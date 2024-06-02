Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,743,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,217,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 52,386 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

