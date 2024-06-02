Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,556 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,342 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGYS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 289,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,830. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

