Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Parsons by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Parsons by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,277. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

