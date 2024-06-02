Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
