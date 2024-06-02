Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $255.29. 1,366,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,369. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

