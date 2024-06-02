Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 93,146 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $1,191,503.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,912 shares of company stock worth $5,628,675 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.