Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.11. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

