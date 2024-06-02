Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

SITE traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $154.82. 273,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

