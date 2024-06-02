Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE APT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of -0.67.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,995.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at $343,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $215,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

