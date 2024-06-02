Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Alphatec Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 1,665,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,401.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 295,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,401.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 295,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.