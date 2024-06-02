Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.44 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

