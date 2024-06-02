Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65. Ambarella has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

