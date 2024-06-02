American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.5 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.