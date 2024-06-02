American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

