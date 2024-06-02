American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

