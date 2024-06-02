American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after acquiring an additional 660,599 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

AEP stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. 5,511,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,521. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

