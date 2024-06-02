American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 833,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 369,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. American Financial Group has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

