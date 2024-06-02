American Investment Services Inc. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. 219,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

