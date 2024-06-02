Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

