Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $108.36

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

NYSE CPT opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.