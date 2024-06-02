Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $91.00

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $100.01 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $100.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

