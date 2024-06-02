Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $48.31

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

