Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $13.40

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $713.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.