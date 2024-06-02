Analyzing Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Co-Diagnostics and Iradimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Iradimed has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.16%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Iradimed.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Iradimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -582.36% -42.35% -38.55% Iradimed 26.48% 24.63% 20.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Iradimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 4.82 -$35.33 million ($1.32) -0.80 Iradimed $65.56 million 8.20 $17.19 million $1.41 30.12

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iradimed beats Co-Diagnostics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

